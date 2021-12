Florence Theresa Backer passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in 1927 and married Walter “Dutch” Backer in 1945. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Florence leaves behind 3 children: daughters, Gail (Fred) Schafer, Deborah (Dave) Hopkins, and son, Walter (Nancy) Backer; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.