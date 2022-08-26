Obituary: Florence (Ulledahl) Schumacher

Florence (Ulledahl) Schumacher passed away peacefully in her home on August 18 at the age of 92. Born April 27, 1930, in Plaza, North Dakota, Florence was the second child of Reinhard and Edna (Anderson) Ulledahl.

Florence moved to Bismarck and worked as an accountant and stenographer for the Commercial Accounting Service Company. In 1952, she met a handsome bachelor, Max Schumacher. On October 11, 1954, they married at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck. When Max began employment with Traveler’s Insurance Company, they moved to Kansas City in 1955 and started their family. Along the way, with transfers taking them to Sioux City, Sioux Falls, and in 1970, to Great Falls (in “the Court”), they had seven children: Sarah, Sandy, Kerry, Kelly, Jim, Steve and Joe.

In 1985, she was a founding member of the Great Falls women’s barbershop chorus, Sweet Adelines. When that disbanded a decade later, she went on to become a founding member of the local women’s chorus, Sound of the Falls. She retired from singing at the age of 87.

Her volunteer activities included the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home, Peace Hospice, and Voices of Hope Crisis Line.

Florence is survived by daughters Sarah and Sandy (Doug), sons Jim (Julie), Steve (Renae), Joe (Erin); her brother Orville, son-in-law Mark Vandegrift, and grandchildren Griffin, Ethan, Max, Jack, Nolan, Ash Lee, and Sadie.