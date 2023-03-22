Obituary: Floyd "Hank" Henry Grubb

Floyd “Hank” Henry Grubb was born May 13, 1936, to Jewett and Francis Grubb of Cascade and passed on March 18, 2023. Hank grew up in Cascade, Montana, and graduated from Cascade High School in 1955.

Hank went to work at Jim Moll’s Service Station from 1954 to 1957. At the age of 21, he married the love of his life Lorraine Steffani on September 21, 1957, and they had 3 sons. Hank served 8 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve with an honorable discharge, he then went to work for the Montana Department of Highways in 1957 and retired in 1990.

During their retirement, Hank and Lorraine spent the summers in Great Falls, Montana with their family and the winter in Yuma, Mesa, and Sun City West, Arizona. Hank enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, and exploring nature on long drives in Montana, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. He was happiest spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dogs, Buddy, and Sammy. Hank spent the last 7 years of his life with his companion, Faye. He will forever be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Dawn) and Steven Grubb; ex-daughter-in-law, Kelley; 6 grandchildren, Alex (Chelsey), Tony (Breanne), Magen, Courtnee, Tanner, and Nicole Grubb and 6 great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Karly, Cooper, Myla, Teylie, Ryker, and Noah Grubb with another arriving soon. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



