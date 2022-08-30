Obituary: Forest Edward (Forhe) Cox Jr.

Forest Edward (Forhe) Cox Jr., 56, of Vaughn, MT passed away on August 10, 2022. Born on December 13, 1965, in Great Falls, MT, Forest was one of the three children born to Forest and Patricia (Retan) Cox.

He gained much joy in listening to music, camping, fishing, drawing and wood working; Forest especially loved spending time with his family.

He was survived by Starr, Ashley (Shawn) Brass, Emily Cox, Anndee Cox, Maranda Laverdure and 9 grandchildren: Kendrah, Kierah, Michael, Julian, Christian, Carmen, Gracelynn, Denise and Ethan Jr.; mother Patricia Cox; brother David Cox and sister Arlette.