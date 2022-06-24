Obituary: Frances Helen Duncan

Frances Helen (Thompson) Duncan was born December 3, 1933 in Sheridan, Montana to Richard and Kathleen (Winslow) Thompson.

A night out and about in Great Falls, Fran and Pat along with their roommate Rose Dorman, met up with "best friends", Dick Duncan and Maurice Muzzana. After Pat and Maurice were married, Fran decided (with urging from her mother) that she should go on a date with Dick Duncan, and they were married on April 20,1958 in Whitehall, Montana.

Fran went to work when the kids all started school. She worked as a bookkeeper over the years for Wholesale Flooring, Contract Flooring, and Associated Business Systems.

Dick and Fran built a home on Smelter Avenue and moved in in 1977. Living less than a block from the Anaconda Golf Course, they took up the sport and both enjoyed many years of golfing together and on leagues. They always played in the Earl's Bar annual tournament. The couple also enjoyed traveling, taking bus tours and cruises with friends

Fran volunteered and served on the board of the Cascade County Historical Society and held positions on the board of the Black Eagle Community Center, Black Eagle Civic Club and Cascade County Crime Stoppers.

She is survived by her children Scott (Heidi) Duncan, Cindy (Riley) Denning and Sandy Duncan; her sister Pat (Monte) Marzetta, and many other loved ones.