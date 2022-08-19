Obituary: Frances Mae Jorgensen “Fran” Wylder

Frances Mae Jorgensen “Fran” Wylder, aged 91, of Great Falls, passed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Benefis Grandview Cottages in Great Falls due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. Fran was born August 3, 1931, in Great Falls, Montana. Fran attended Great Falls public schools and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1945. She then attended the University of Montana, where she graduated with a B.S. in business administration in 1953. During her college years, Fran met the love of her life, James M. “Jim” Wylder, and they were married shortly after graduation.

Fran and Jim began married life in Billings, Montana where Jim worked in the land and human relations departments of Mobil Oil and Husky Oil in Billings and Cody, Wyoming, while Fran worked in businesses of oil-related companies. During that time, Fran and Jim became the parents of Tim and Carrie. In 1960 the family returned to Great Falls when Jim joined Great Falls Coca-Cola Bottling Co., a business owned by the Jorgensen family. While Jim attended to business, Fran stayed at home to manage the household and raise Tim and Carrie. Later, Fran resumed her education at the University of Providence, earning a teaching certificate in 1973, and thereafter worked as a tutor for the Great Falls Public Schools.

In keeping with her love for Montana, and Great Falls specifically, Fran was a faithful volunteer, board member, and benefactor for numerous community organizations. These included the Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, First Presbyterian Church, Great Falls Junior League, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, YMCA, Salvation Army, Great Falls Symphony, Benefis Healthcare Foundation, C.M. Russell Museum, PEO, Great Falls Rescue Mission-Cameron Family Center, University of Montana, and the University of Providence. Fran was a member of the First Presbyterian Church from childhood.

She is survived by her brother, Robert F. Jorgensen, Jr.; son, Timothy J. (Martha) Wylder; daughter Carrie F. (Mark) Matsko; grandchildren, Morgan (Rockwell) Wylder, Marshall Wylder, Kellee (Mike) Hardesty, Karen (Jared) Hostetter, and Robin (Sam) Peeples; and great-grandchildren, Luke Hardesty, Leigh Hardesty, Owen Hardesty, Alice Hostetter, Bennett Hostetter, Rhys Peeples, and Shilo Peeples.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



