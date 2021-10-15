Obituary: Frances Marie “Fran” Buell

Frances Marie “Fran” Buell, 73, of Guildford, MT, passed away on October 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Fran was born on December 3, 1947, in Havre, MT, to Theodore and Ann Madsen.

Fran graduated from Havre High School in 1966. In 1967, she married Anthony Albanito and their marriage brought forth three children. They later divorced in 1978.

In 1981, Fran married James “Jim” Buell and became the mother to his four children, for a new total of seven children in the family.