Obituary: Frances Marie “Fran” Buell

December 3, 1947 - October 12, 2021
Family Photo
<b>Frances Marie “Fran” Buell</b>
Frances Marie “Fran” Buell
Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 15:21:15-04

Frances Marie “Fran” Buell, 73, of Guildford, MT, passed away on October 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Fran was born on December 3, 1947, in Havre, MT, to Theodore and Ann Madsen.

Fran graduated from Havre High School in 1966. In 1967, she married Anthony Albanito and their marriage brought forth three children. They later divorced in 1978.

In 1981, Fran married James “Jim” Buell and became the mother to his four children, for a new total of seven children in the family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

