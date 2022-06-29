Obituary: Frances Marie (Greene) Carter

Frances M. (Greene) Carter passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her children and husband. She was born January 10, 1945, in Canton, North Carolina, to Pearl and William Greene. She attended West Palm Beach Junior College before transferring to Appalachian State. During this time Frances met Dan Carter and they married on December 26, 1964.

They moved to Lake Placid, Florida where they started their family: son, Robert “Bobby” Carter, who married Mitzy; daughters, Susan who married Michael Kingsley and Danielle who married Tyler Ellingson.

In 1969 the family moved to Montana, where they set down roots in Augusta. They lived there until November 2020, when they moved to Great Falls. She was a brilliant seamstress and sewed for her family and some people in the community. She worked in two gift shops, cleaned rooms at the Wagon Wheel and her last job was with the Forest Service.

A gifted piano player from a young age, she played at the Augusta Community Church and taught Sunday School. Sewing quilts was her most favorite project. She was a perfectionist and made beautiful quilts for her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches.