Obituary: Francis "Frank" George Luke

Francis “Frank” George Luke passed away on January 1, 2024. Frank was born on September 7, 1957, to Francis George Luke and Joan Birmingham in Bronxsville, NY. He attended Scarsdale High School. Upon graduation his sense of adventure and wandering spirit led him to Bozeman, MT where he began taking classes at Montana State University, eventually earning a degree in civil engineering.

He fell in love with everything in Montana, making his home in Bozeman for many years before moving to Black Eagle in 1996. Since that time, he was employed as a project manager and estimator by Shumaker Trucking and Excavating. After 28 years, he was looking forward to retirement in April.

In his younger days, Frank loved hunting, fishing, snorkeling, and playing golf. He was interested in gun and coin collecting, history, and had a deep reverence for all things military. A real character and one-of-a-kind person, he endeared himself to everyone he met with his quick wit, humility, and unique personality.

He is survived by his beloved uncle, Richard (Mary Ann) Luke of West Caldwell, NJ; sister, Marni Corrigan of Libertyville, IL; brother-in-law, Larry Corrigan of Libertyville, IL; 2 nieces, whom he adored, Mikaila and Kelsey Corrigan; and his many cousins back East.

