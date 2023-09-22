Obituary: Francis "Frank" Zupan

On August 31, 2023, Frank (76) took to the heavens for his final solo flight to be with our Lord with his devoted daughters by his side. Frank was born in Antigo, Wisconsin on January 29, 1947. He attended Antigo High School where he met and fell in love with Barbara Bula, they would later marry in 1968.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1967 after graduating high school and thereafter, he and Barb set out on the adventure of a lifetime. After completion of tech school, he was ordered to deploy to South Korea. Upon the completion of his deployment, he was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. Frank then progressed onto becoming a mechanic of various specialties which then led him into pursuing his love and passion for flying.

During their stay in Montana, Frank and Barb welcomed two beautiful daughters, Kelley (1968) and Diana (1971). Throughout his time in Great Falls, while raising a family with Barb, Frank saw fit to pursue a varied number of hobbies. He became a very skilled pool player, played multiple instruments for several bands, was a very avid golfer, faithfully followed the Green Bay Packers and started taking piloting lessons which later would lead him to the notable achievement in obtaining his private pilot’s license upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1971. Although Frank and Barbara later divorced in 1976, they would go on to remain very close friends until the time of her death in 2017.

Frank lived in many different cities and traveled the world doing what he loved, being a pilot. In 1999 Frank retired from being a pilot to pursue other avenues in life. He met Cheryl Kline while living in Connecticut, where they married in 1995, and later moved to South Carolina in 2000. During that time in South Carolina, life led him to continue his love of music while continuing to enjoy his life with Cheryl. Frank and Cheryl would later divorce, but true to who Frank was as a very lovable man, they too stayed very close friends.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Kelley Grubb and Diana (Sam) Heinert of Montana; five grandchildren, Magen and Tanner Grubb, Ashley DeBolt, Matthew (Katy) Heinert and Miranda (Mike) Fraser all of Montana; five great-grandchildren, Brayden “Buster” DeBolt, Madilynn and Karly Cooper, Elizabeth Fraser and Rhett Heinert all of Montana; brothers, Jack (Barb) and Roger of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Irene of Yakima, Washington; many nieces; and nephews and honestly so many friends in so many states it would be impossible to list.

