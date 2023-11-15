Obituary: Francis Frederick "Fritz" Daul

Francis “Fritz” Daul, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Francis was born on January 12, 1937, in Green Valley, Wisconsin to Frank and Catherine (Bartkoviak) Daul.

He joined the US Army after school and was a Military Police officer in Frankfurt, Germany. Following his military service, he went to work in the agricultural feed business with Graham & Ross, followed by Big Sky Feeds. He worked for a total of 40 years before retiring.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and story telling throughout his life. He was an avid life-long Green Bay Packers fan.

Francis is survived by his children, Bryan (Sandy) and Mark Daul; sisters, Helen Rossborough, Carolyn (Larry) Sanders, Mary (Jim) Sonnentag, and Audrey (Dave) Kern; brother, Richard (Joellen) Daul; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah), Matt (Kasey), and Nate (Brianna) Daul, and Mac (Tonya) and Jessi Jones; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Natalie, Carsen, Sophie, and Kade; and special friend, Maribeth Doan. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Chris Daul, Jill (Dave) Hunter, and Reyna Hueth; brothers-in-law, Kelly (Jan) and Tim (Sabrina) Hueth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

