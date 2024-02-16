Obituary: Frank Edward Prehn, II

Frank Edward Prehn, II passed away on December 28, 2023. Frank was born on February 28, 1972, in Misawa, Japan to George and Mary Prehn. A proud military “brat,” Frank enjoyed traveling the world with Germany at the top of the list of favorite places that he lived. Frank graduated from Cooper High School in Abilene, TX and made his way back to his adopted home state of Montana before heading on to new adventures in Florida.

In 2007, he met the love of his life, Kerry Elizabeth Wilson, in Jacksonville, FL. They moved to Great Falls, MT in 2009 and were married on March 15, 2011. They were married 12 years.

He enjoyed sitting in a chair on the beach in Florida with a fishing rod in his hands and a cooler by his side, surf fishing in the ocean. He loved spending time with his wife and 3 dogs and liked to dabble in various side projects at home. He will be dearly missed because he was such a good person.

Frank is survived by his wife, Kerry (Wilson) Prehn; parents, George and Mary Prehn; sister, Kristi (Curtis) Rouse; nieces, Brittany (Nick) Shepherd and Samantha (Reuel) Plaisance; and six great nieces and nephews, all of Great Falls, MT.

