Obituary: Frank Edward Witt

Frank E Witt of Great Falls, Montana, a Korean War Navy Seabee veteran and retired farmer/rancher passed away on August 7, 2021 just before his 89th birthday. Frank was born August 26, 1932 in Conrad, Montana where he attended rural and elementary schools. He attended Conrad High School, Great Falls High School and his junior and senior high school years in Fort Benton.

Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Navy, spending two years in Naples, Italy chauffeuring admirals and dignitaries for Headquarters Allied Forces Southern Europe. After his four years enlistment he attended Northern Montana College in Havre where he excelled in both football and basketball for the Lights.

It was there he met and later married Madeline Gebert of Harlem, Montana on June 22, 1958. They immediately started farming and ranching in the Augusta area where they lived for 25 years. All three of their sons, Frank Jr., David, and Scott were born during that time. In 1981 they purchased a dryland farm north of Carter. The distance involved along with a series of Frank Sr’s heart attacks precipitated the Augusta home place being sold in 1983. Open heart five bypass surgery in 1997 brought on semi-retirement.

Frank loved competition in all sports whether it was as a spectator or participant. He was once voted a Navy all-star 2nd baseman for a team that played a 4th of July benefit game in Rome, Italy for the US Ambassador to Italy. He thoroughly enjoyed winters in Yuma, AZ and time spent at the family cabin on Echo Lake near Bigfork.

Frank enjoyed photography, playing cards, tracking financial investments and entertaining by giving recitations from memory. His many friends knew him as a quiet, reserved man but also on occasion witnessed his warm and dry sense of humor!