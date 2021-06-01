Obituary: Frank Ford Ghee, Jr

Frank Ford Ghee, Jr. of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2021, from complications associated with cancer. Frank never met a stranger and was known to light up a room with his smile. He never turned away from someone in need.

Achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in the US Air Force, he traveled to San Antonio and Abilene, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Greenland; Korea; and the Azores. He completed his career at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, where he retired in 1986, after 27 years of service.

Never wanting to remain idle, he continued to travel and participated in volunteer organizations including, the Great Falls Rescue Mission and the Veterans Ride Free Program. He proudly drove bus for Hall Transit and Great Falls Transit. He was an active member of the Union Bethel AME Church, VFW, DAV, as well as OES and Prince Hall Masonic fraternities.