Obituary: Frank Leslie Fetter

It has been nine months since Dad left us, and we miss him every day. Frank Leslie Fetter, age 68 years young, passed away on September 26, 2022, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, after a long battle with lung failure. He was surrounded by his children and close family members.

Frank was born at Ft. Belknap, MT on November 23, 1953, to Anna (Azure) and George Fetter. He was a proud member of the Little Shell. He grew up in Harlem, MT, with a big extended family and moved to Helena in 1963 when his dad was hired on at the Ford dealership.

Frank went on to graduate from Helena High in 1973. After high school he enjoyed riding his Harley and working on his many cars, trucks, boats, and motorcycles. He enjoyed skiing and even started snowboarding with his two kids.

Frank worked cement construction and most recently for Tabbert Construction.

Frank and Colleen Coffey were married in 1989 and have two beautiful children. They later divorced but came to remain good friends.

He is survived by his son, Tanner (Courtney); 3 grandchildren, Kyan, Kinzee, and Kaija Fetter; and by his beloved daughter, Hanna, all of Helena; sisters Margie and Loretta of Ft. Belknap; brothers, Ed (Connie) of Harlem, George Jr. (Suzie) of Havre, and Richard of Helena; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he adored.

A Memorial was held at the Azure family reunion over Memorial Day, and his ashes will be buried with his parents and scattered in some of his favorite spots.

Dad, we love and miss you.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



