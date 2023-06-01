Obituary: Frank Rudolph Jasicko

Frank was born to Louis and Agnes Jasicko on March 24, 1924, in Tracy, MT at a neighbor’s house. Frank graduated from Great Falls High School in 1942 where he played football for the Bison.

He served in World War II in the Army Air Corps. He was the flight engineer on a B-24 bombing crew flying in the European theater out of Pantanella, Italy. Frank’s crew flew a total of 24 missions over enemy territory in Europe. They were shot down twice. The first time they were able to evade capture and return to U.S. military control with the help of Tito’s Partisans. The second time, they were not so lucky, and that mission was the last of the war for the crew. Frank was a prisoner of the German Government at Stalag Luft IV for 10 months. During the last 3 months of captivity, he was forced on the “black march” which was a 500+ mile journey on foot lasting 86 days in harsh winter conditions with little food or warm clothing.

After an honorable discharge from the service in 1945, Frank graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington. It was there that he met the love of his life, Frances Kary. Despite Frank initially telling Fran his name was Joe, the two began dating and were married September 4, 1948, in Great Falls.

To that union were born two children, Jerry and Becky. Back in Great Falls, Frank began working as a bookkeeper for Ag Equipment Company and Britz Music Company. After this initial stint, Frank pursued his true passion: carpentry. He worked as a laborer, later owned his own construction company, and finished his career as the foreman carpenter for the Great Falls School District.

During his retirement, he truly loved building beautiful furniture for his family and friends. Many buildings and residences in Great Falls and throughout the state bear his handiwork to this day.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

