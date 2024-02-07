Obituary: Frank Wischhusen

Frank was born in Baltimore, MD and spent his school years there. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served until 1954. Frank later re-enlisted in the US Air Force, serving until 1973 when he retired as a Tech. Sgt at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls.

During this time Frank married Marie Marslett and had four children during their 20-year marriage, Victoria, Valerie, Robert and Vanessa prior to their divorce in 1974. Marie passed away in MD in 1987.

After retirement, Frank stayed busy with some odd jobs in Great Falls and was re-married to Joanne “Jo” Anderson in 1978. The two were happily married until her passing in 2009. Frank enjoyed fishing and the couple spent many summers in Minnesota at Jo’s family cabin. After Jo’s passing, Frank moved to Florida to be with family, later returning to Montana. Frank was known in his circles for making jewelry and polishing rocks which he often handed out to people he came in contact with.

Frank passed away from cancer at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT with his son and close friends by his side. He is survived by his daughters Valerie and Vanessa of Florida and Virginia and son Robert of Plains, MT as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

