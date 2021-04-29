Obituary: Franklin Irving Morgan

Franklin “Frank” Irving Morgan, 84, of Augusta, MT passed away peacefully with his family at his side, during the early morning hours of April 24th, 2021. Born in Choteau, MT to Bill and Ruth (Burch)Morgan, Frank’s family moved to Augusta when he was in the third grade. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1955, it was during this time that Frank met and married his bride of 66 years, Helen Foster.

Frank loved the rodeo! He was in the very first high school rodeo in Augusta, and he won bareback riding at Districts that year. He enjoyed team roping, bulldogging and calf roping; He helped with local rodeos for many years. He worked for the Krone and Barrett Ranches and many other ranches in the area, assisting ranchers with calving, branding and fall work. Frank started colts and trained horses throughout his life, he loved his team of mules and gave his family fond memories of wagon rides on Christmas eve and caroling.