Obituary: Franklin Lee Shettel

Franklin Lee Shettel, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Peace Hospice. One of ten children, born June 15, 1934 in Joplin, MT to Alva Nathan and Mildred Swank Shettel, Franklin grew up in Joplin and Chester, MT. He spent 36 years in Great Falls, 23 years in Chester, 18 years in Havre and six years in St. George, UT.

He was a farmer, an owner/operator of an excavating business, worked for the railroad and bought and sold small tractors. He enjoyed working on old cars and loved hunting for good deals on autos and tractors for his friends. When looking for something you would always hear him say “It’s around here somewhere!!” We will miss you Frank.

Survivors include sons, David (Brenda) of Washington, UT and Mike (Andrea) of Great Falls, MT; daughters, Shari (Curt) of Kevin, MT and Julie (David) Duckworth of Devils Lake, ND; sisters, Francis and Dorothy; brothers, Jim and Ralph; fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.