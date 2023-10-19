Obituary: Freda S Mandel

On October 19, 2023, the Lord invited our dear Freda S. Mandel home. Freda was born May 26, 1954 at New Miami Colony, where she lived for 69 years. She peacefully departed from this world, surrounded by her loving family and friends, after bravely battling cancer for 16 months.

She is survived by her sister, Justina, and brother-in-law, Daniel Wipf, whom we thank for bringing her to all her doctor appointments; another sister, Becky Mandel, who faithfully nursed her, and a brother, Paul S Mandel. She leaves behind six nieces, as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews, all who will dearly miss her. Freda loved her job as daycare duties for the last 20 years of both younger and older kids.

Frida had a servants’ heart, and a genuine desire to help others. She had a special talent for crafting, handmade, gloves, and knitting slippers, which she lovingly shared as gifts. While she cherished all seasons, winter held a special place in her heart. Freda would tirelessly shovel the sidewalks from dawn till dusk, spreading warmth and kindness with her selfless acts.

Freda’s spirit never wavered, and her unwavering faith remained steadfast throughout her journey.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

