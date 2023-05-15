Obituary: Fredrick "Fred" Lewis Green

"Fredrick "Fred" Lewis Green, Jr heard "Welcome good and faithful servant" on May 11, 2023, when he passed away with family and friends. Fred was born on Sept 29, 1937, to Frederick, "Louie" and Hazel (Henderson) Green in Great Falls, MT. When he was a toddler, they moved to Black Eagle. He graduated from Great Falls High School.

His love of land formations and rocks and National History had helped him to decide to major in at York Christian College in York, NE. However, he quickly learned that his love for singing in the Choir and helping spread God's word to small churches of Christ in rural Nebraska was his calling. In the Fall of 1959, he transferred to Harding Christian College in Searcy, AR to obtain and graduate with three degrees, a Master's in Geology, Master in National history, and BA in preaching.

At Harding, he met his first wife, Joan Barnett. Between 1959 and 1965, he and Joan raised two sons, and moved several times between California and Montana. When they divorced in1965, Fred moved back to Great Falls, Montana.

After returning to Great Falls, he worked at the Anaconda Smelter. for a couple of years. He also helped his dad and brother with Green's Garbage Disposal.

In August of 1969, he married Agnes McLean. During their 50 years of marriage, he and Agnes raised four children and became Foster Parents to several children throughout many years.

During the summer months, you would find Fred with his family, fishing, camping, or watching his children play a sport. Winter months he and his brother would take their sons and anyone else who wanted to hunt for elk or deer.

He taught his children to work hard, by working at Montana Power Company for 32 years and by co-owning Green's Garbage Disposal later known as Black Eagle Garbage until 1981 when he sold this portion of the business.

He will be greatly missed by his two daughters Carol (James) Sturdivant Black Eagle, Cari (Rex) Coldren Vaughn; Daughter-in-law Maria "Mary" Green; his Sons Mark "Andy" (Debra) Green-Judsonia AR; Bruce (Melissa) Green- Clarksville, TN Martin "Lee" Green- Black Eagle. His sister Carol Kummer' Lawrence, KS; Brothers: Michael "Mike" (Kathy) Green Sr. -Great Falls, Robert "Bobby" Green- Great Falls, 2 granddaughters, 6 grandsons, 22 great-grandsons, 2 sisters and 3 brothers-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



