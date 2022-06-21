Obituary: Fredrick "Fritz" Seitz

Fredrick Carl “Fritz” Seitz was born to Polly Ellen (Pool) Seitz and Edward Jesse Seitz on March 6, 1951, in Billings Montana. For 71 years he loved cars, helping others, and visiting with people. He was unmatched in his work ethic and self-sacrifice for others.

Fritz started working on cars early. Fritz got his first job at Owen’s Texaco in Billings when he was 16 years old and finally had his driver’s license. After high school graduation in 1970, he took off to be a hippie, but was soon back in Billings and hired at MacIntyre Motors. A few years later, he moved to Fairfield, MT and worked for Mills Motor.

After a few years he moved to Great Falls to work for Rice Motors. When they moved to 10th Ave South, took on “foreign” cars and he became “Employee #207” instead of “Fritz,” he went into business for himself.

On November 9, 1979, he started Fritz’s Auto Repair in a garage behind his house. These were his racing years and Fritz spent 3 years on the stock car track where he was High Point Champion in Great Falls, Helena, and Belgrade running a 1957 Ford and a Ford Fairlane.

He expanded into the former Swains Spring Service building at 523 2nd Avenue South. Fritz’s Auto Repair “Specializing in Cadillacs” grew due to Fritz’s honest dealings, love of Classic Cars, automotive training, national certifications, and professionalism. Fritz's Auto Repair became the full-service Cadillac repair shop and used car dealership operating in the heart of Great Falls. Fritz was very involved with classic cars and worked with quite a few clubs including The Cadillac and LaSalle Club, Great Falls Skunk Wagon Antique Car Club, the Altered Classics Car Club, and more.

Fritz is survived by sister, Gini Jones; and brothers, Tony Seitz, Bob Seitz, and Dick Seitz. He shared time with many nieces, nephews and a whole fellowship of friends who loved Fritz while sharing his passion for cars.