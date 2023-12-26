Obituary: Gabriel Anthony Pizzini

Gabriel Anthony Pizzini was the third of eight children born to Katherine and Baptist Pizzini of Black Eagle on July 22, 1937. He attended Collins Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School. Gabriel began working on the Great Northern Railroad as a teenager. He continued his railroad career until he retired.

He volunteered at Knight of Columbus fish fries and was especially devoted to raising funds for Special Olympics. Through his volunteering he was able to easily make friends and expand his big family. Playing cards and Bingo, doing word searches and watching old Westerns were Gabe’s favorite pastimes. He was a sharp card player and loved to win. He enjoyed sharing time with people and was happy to make the Senior Center his second home.

Gabe is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Charlie) Badger, Monica Fisher, and Margaret Maffit; several cousins as well as man nieces and nephews.

