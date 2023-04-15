Obituary: Gabriel "Gib" Swan

Gabriel "Gib" Swan, 90, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on April 9, 2023. Gabriel was born August 27, 1932, to Gabriel and Mary Swan in Glendive, MT. He moved to Great Falls, MT as a boy with his family. He was married to Roberta (Williams) for 57 years until cancer took her in 2013. He was a Navy veteran.

Gib loved his family, camping, fishing, music, telling stories and jokes, and all things Scottish. He was a man of strong faith. He was a fan of baseball, football, and soccer. After retiring from the Post Office, Roberta taught him to knit. He knit constantly and donated hundreds of beautiful hats to friends, family, and charities.

He was fondly known as the “Mad Hatter” and received the Montana Spirit Award for his service to the community. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He loved to sing and adored a good sing-along. He found joy in everything he did. Being with Gib meant lots of laughter.

He is survived by his five children, Kathi Barton (Wayne), Bob Pfennigs (Christy), Peggi Skjelset (Tim), Becky Swan (Shelley), and Jim Swan (Noreen). He has 7 grandchildren, Sharva, Becky (Reed), Bobby (Katie), Carter (Karen), Skyler (Natasha), Sarah (Jeff), and Taylor. He has 12 great grand-children. “Gramps” will be missed by all. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



