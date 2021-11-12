Obituary: Gail Annette Duerre

Gail Annette Duerre, 62, of Great Falls, MT peacefully passed away at home with her husband and family by her side. Gail was born on March 30th, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN, to Benna Bee (Harris) and John Duerre. In 1982 she joined the United States Air Force. In 1985 she transferred to Hill AFB in Ogden, UT, where Gail met the love of her life, Larry Clifford Dunbar Jr. The couple were married on April 22nd, 1995 in Grand Forks, ND; sharing 26 years of marriage.

Gail was active Air Force working in the Personnel Department from 1982-1986; she was released honorably from the USAF in 1986. She continued in the USAF Reserves from 1986-1995. During her time in the Air Force, Gail also attended Chapman University, Orange, CA where she completed her bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She went on to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY working in Education, then to Peterson AFB in Colorado Springs, CO working in Finance, and eventually making her way to Great Falls, MT and Malmstrom AFB. She continued to work for the Air Force Civil Service at Malmstrom in education and later for the Civil Engineering Squadron in Personnel. She retired in 2011.