Obituary: Gale “Red” Eugene Baker

Gale “Red” Eugene Baker, 85, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. Red was born on December 12, 1936, in Silesia, Montana to John and Edna (Lutch) Baker.

He graduated from Billings Senior High School and joined the Naval Reserve. Upon his completion of service, he worked as a mechanic in Billings before moving to Great Falls to work at Bison Motor. In 1981, he was the owner/operator of Red’s Alignment and Steering Repair.

Red is survived by his daughters, Darcie Rae (Jeff Rusinski) Clayton of Great Falls and Laurie Lynn Bredl of Glendive. He had 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

