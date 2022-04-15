Obituary: Galen Adair Wilson

Galen Adair Wilson passed away on April 11, 2022. Galen was born in Velva, ND on August 6, 1927 to Arthur Wilson and Loretta (Wasson) Wilson.

Upon graduation, Galen enlisted in the army. His military service took him to Austria in 1946. It was in Austria that he met a young lady, Berta, who would become his heartthrob and wife. It was a love that would last for 73 years, until Berta’s recent passing.

After his honorable discharge, Galen attended and graduated from Jamestown College. He continued his studies at the Indiana University and received a master’s degree in social welfare.

In 1957 the Wilsons moved to Great Falls and Galen started his career in social welfare: first working for Montana State Hospital Mental Health Clinic, then the following organizations, Lutheran Social Services, Golden Triangle Mental Health, and Benefis West Skilled Nursing Center.

He was a member of the Montana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, an organization that recognized his 50-year career in social work with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Galen and Berta enjoyed their time off together traveling to their cabin in the mountains, traveling internationally or sitting in their home office reading books from Galen’s extensive library.