Obituary: Garrit Evan Frasure

Garrit Evan Frasure was born on November 6, 1978, to Sherry and Garry Frasure in Great Falls, MT. Garrit graduated from Great Falls High School. He then graduated from Construction Trades and Tech at U of M as a heavy equipment operator and worked with many local contractors.

Garrit began playing hockey at the age of 6 and continued through high school playing teams throughout Montana, Idaho, and Canada, winning the Casey Cup in 1997. He was also an outstanding baseball and football player throughout school.

Garrit is survived by his daughters, Maizey and Presley Frasure; his son, Grayson Frasure; step-daughter, Joscelynn Husemollar of Missoula; his father, Garry (Mavis) Frasure; in-laws, Bill and Karla Husemoller, with whom his children reside; step-brother, Tanner (Naomi) Carden; step-sister, Lynette Carden; several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Garrit was preceded in death by his loving wife, Melanie Husemoller Frasure; mother, Sherry Smith Frasure; grandparents, Natalie and Evan Smith, and Beatrice and William Frasure. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



