Obituary: Garth Thomas Floen

Garth Thomas Floen, 49, of Great Falls, passed away on February 24, 2022. Garth was born June 27, 1972, in Reno, NV to Walter and Peggy Floen. He attended the University of North Dakota for a year but moved back to Great Falls. In 1995, he started at Central Plumbing and Heating as a Parts Runner and ultimately became Central Plumbing and Heating’s Sheet Metal Shop Foreman.

He married Kathy (Hoffman) Floen on September 20, 1997. Together, they had two wonderful children, Jonathan Floen and Sasha Floen. Garth enjoyed watching and playing hockey. Garth also loved anything anime and Star Wars.

Garth is survived by his wife, Kathy Floen; son, Jonathan Floen; daughter, Sasha Floen; mother, Peggy Floen, all of Great Falls; and sisters, Wende Byrne of Great Falls and Gina Frohberg of Spokane, WA.