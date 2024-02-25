Obituary: Gary Allen Clevenger

Gary Allen Clevenger, lifelong Montana resident, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Gary was born in Billings, MT on October 27, 1950 to Clarence and Lucy Clevenger. The family settled in Missoula in 1955 where Gary attended grade school and graduated high school.

In 1968, Gary married Wilma Mace. Together they had two children, daughter Pamela Jean, and son, Casey Allen. They later divorced.

In 1975, Gary united in marriage with Doretta Krug. To this union, daughter Jill Ann was born in 1977. Gary and Doretta have shared the last 49 years together. Gary enjoyed home life and the peaceful relaxing views that came along with making their home along the Missouri River.

Gary leaves behind his devoted wife, Doretta; children, Pamela (Dave) Greytak, Casey (Kris) Clevenger, and Jill (Jerry) Keller; granddaughters, Lauren Burrington, Amber Felde, Jessica Keller, and Genevieve Keller; great-grandson, Reid Rummel; siblings, Linda (Jim) Ritchey, Hal (Jennifer) Clevenger, and Brad (Tracey) Clevenger. Gary was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Lucy Clevenger.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

