Obituary: Gary Allen Gibbs

Gary Allen Gibbs was born on June 29, 1948, and passed away on August 8, 2021, after a long-fought battle. Gary was born in Missoula, MT to Ruth Gibbs and Donald Ostrom. He attended Hellgate High School where he loved and excelled at all sports. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam from March 21, 1968, until he was injured and honorably discharged on March 3, 1970. Gary met the love of his life, Karin Martin, in 1971. They were married for 49 years and had 2 daughters who meant the world to them.

Gary worked for Montana Power for 45 years. He had many interests including hunting, fishing, and all sports. He was known and loved for his woodworking and participating in craft shows alongside his wife. Gary's free time was spent "tinkering" and building and improving things. He loved cruising with Karin in his "Big Red" truck. His wife, 2 daughters, and 10 grandchildren were his entire world. He was known for his extravagant family barbecues and camping trips.