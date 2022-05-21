Obituary: Gary "Cork" Dale Salo

Gary “Cork” Dale Salo, 91, passed away on May 5, 2022. Cork was born to Henry and Clarice Salo on February 6, 1931. The Salo family settled to the family ranch outside of Cascade in 1937. He met the love of his life Margie Brewer at a country dance. They were married on November 28, 1948 and raised their children Terry and Cindy in the Big Belt Mountains.

Cork was a cattle buyer and kept the ranch full of quality cattle over 65 years. He began selling real estate in 1968 before moving to Great Falls with Margie in 1978. Cork loved sharing his many adventures throughout his life. He loved to fish, ride a good horse, camp in the wilderness, attend grandkids’ events, work on the ranch, watch a Mariner’s game, play a round of golf, visit with friends, and give the best hugs.