Obituary: Gary Earl Arganbright

Gary Earl Arganbright passed away on December 29, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born on February 2, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana to Earl and Edith Arganbright.

Gary attended school in Carter and Fort Benton, graduating in 1965. Gary attended MSU Bozeman before returning to Carter to farm. Gary was instrumental in establishing the water system for Carter and served for over 50 years with the Carter Volunteer Fire Department.

Gary married Donna Knudson in 1967. They welcomed son Darin in 1968, and Kevin two years later. After Donna’s passing in 1990, Gary, with Darin and Kevin, continued to farm in Carter.

After a brief marriage to Linda Forsman, Gary married Diane Jackson in 1994, which brought another son, Beau, to the family. Gary and Diane built the Quilting Hen in Carter and operated the business until its closing in 2014. Gary and Diane later divorced.

In 2016, Gary met Cristina Dagatan. They maintained a long-distance 5-year engagement, finally marrying in December 2021. Cristina provided Gary with unwavering love, support, and companionship.

