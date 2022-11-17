Obituary: Gary L. Payton

Gary L. Payton, 87, of Great Falls, Montana was reunited in God’s kingdom with “His Cille” on November 15th, 2022. He was a devoted husband, joining his wife Lucille only 10 days after she left us.

Gary was born on June 8, 1935 to Walter and Florence Payton. Gary graduated from Everett High School in 1953 and shortly after moved to Montana. There, he stayed with his brother, Nolan, and worked various jobs including running grain elevators and working at the Ford Ranch near Belt during haying season. During his time working at the elevator, Gary was introduced to “the most beautiful girl I had ever seen.” He married that beautiful girl, Lucille Bonnet, on December 29th, 1956.

Gary was drafted into the Army in the spring of 1958, and after basic training he and Lucille were stationed in Paris, France. Their return to the US took them to Spokane, WA, for a short time where he attended barber school. They returned to Great Falls which became their permanent home, and were blessed with two wonderful children, Michael and Michelle.

Gary held several jobs over the years including working at the Blue Print and Letter Co. However, he is best known for opening and managing The Kitchen where he served the townspeople with home cooked, to-go meals for 14 years. In 2000, Gary retired and handed the business over to Michael who carried on the tradition until March of 2020.

Gary is survived by son, Michael, daughter Michelle (Sanna), siblings Verlie (Ray) Lucas and Nickie Evans, as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

