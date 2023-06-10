Obituary: Gary Lee Weyer

Gary Lee “G” Weyer of Great Falls passed away on June 6, 2023, at the age of 80. Gary was born in Great Falls, Montana on August 17, 1942, to Joseph and Edith Weyer. He loved Great Falls and chose to make his life here, graduating from GFHS. Shortly after graduation he met the love of his life, Carol DesChene, with whom he enjoyed 61 years of marriage.

Gary worked at his high school job with his friends at M&P Meats, as a meat cutter, until it closed. He then continued his education, and became a successful Real Estate Broker and Appraiser, working until he turned 70, and then he retired.

Gary’s favorite hobby was basketball. Gary’s love of basketball started at a young age, playing with his beloved older brother, Bruce Weyer. That love carried on throughout his life, playing city league with family and friends for many years, and enjoying many NBA games on the television with his family. Although he loved basketball, his greatest love and priority in life was his family. The focus of his life was always supporting and attending every family event and sporting event of his children and grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife, Carol Weyer; three daughters, Susan (Mike Nelson) Weyer-Olson, Terri Halverson, and Cristi (Mark) Fought; nine grandchildren, Allie Olson Olaso, Maddie Olson Jacobson, Jake Olson, Austin, Dylan, and Tess Halverson, Darbi, Gabby,and Teage Fought; and five great- grandchildren; Peyton, Reed, Olivia, James, and Odin. Two other people very close to Gary were Brian Halverson and Jerry Olson.

