Obituary: Gary Leonard (Mac) MacKenzie

Gary Leonard (Mac) MacKenzie, 84, peacefully passed away on September 28th 2021 of natural causes, with his daughter by his side.

Mac was born on September 16th 1937 to Mary E MacKenzie and Merle MacKenzie in the bustling city of Conrad Montana. They moved to Great Falls when he was 5 years old and later graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955.

Mac dabbled in car sales and worked for the Red Cross. He worked about 20 years making pizzas or bartending for Howards Pizza. Before retiring he worked for American Music.

He spent any free weekend camping and boating in any number of the beautiful areas in Montana, beer in hand.