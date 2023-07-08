Obituary: Gary Novakovitch

Gary John Novakovitch, 76, of Plains, MT passed away on July 5, 2023. Gary was a loving husband, brother, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle.

Born on July 6, 1946, Gary was one of thirteen children born to John and Alma Novakovitch. He was preceded in death by his three children Dough, Debie and Melody; parents John and Alma; brothers David and Tom and sister Gloria.

Gary is survived by his wife Julie Novakovitch; first wife Diane; son Timothy; stepchildren Dwayne, Kristina, Timothy; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters Mary (Joe), Iona, Sandy, Lora (Dan), Janice (Clayton), and Linda; brothers Larry, Joe and Ron Novakovitch, along with many nieces, nephews, his best friend Denny and extended relatives.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



