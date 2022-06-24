Obituary: Gary R. Molen

As the sun set on the summer solstice, June 21, 2022, so did the sun set on the love of my life, best friend, and husband, Gary R. Molen.

Gary passed away early on June 22 after a courageous three-month fight against bile duct cancer. He fought bravely like a warrior in battle. He was 79 years 11 months old.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadine “Bernie”; daughter, Stacy (Lucas); son, RL (Julie); and grandchildren, Katrina (Mike), Kanon (Roxanne), and Jesse (Hannah); and brother, Ron (Sunday).

Ride on my softhearted warrior until we meet again as our love lasts an eternity and beyond…. Forever yours, Bernie.