Obituary: Gary Thorson

Gary “The Mayor” Thorson passed away on February 15, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 71. Gary was born on May 3, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana to Alfred Thorson and Helen Osterman.

He graduated from Great Falls Central High School and went on to be a painter. Once he retired, he became the "Mayor" of Hughesville, Montana.

He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, baseball (Atlanta Braves), riding four wheelers and dirt bikes with friends and family, always working to keep Hughesville safe and a good place, spending time with family, and watching Star Trek.

He is survived by his companion and honey, Lydia Nierenberg; daughter, Garri Jean (Max) Mauch; sons, Seth (Dani) Thorson and Josh (Janice Zigan) Skinner; sisters, Patricia Campbell, Kathy Thorson, and Connie Thorson; and thirteen grandchildren.

