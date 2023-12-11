Obituary: Gary Wendell Stevens

Gary Wendell "G.W." Stevens, 78, passed away in his home on Friday, November 24, 2023. Gary (July 17, 1945) was the first born to George A. & Martha E. (Fultz) Stevens. Siblings Kathleen, Tina & Arlene joined the family later. The family lived on the farm north of Loma for multiple years. Gary attended college with an interest in history, but ultimately the draw to farming was stronger.

Gary was always there to help a person, club, organization, or group. Gary liked to tell stories, which usually ended with "That's my story" or "That's the way I remember it"! He was smart, quick-witted, sharp tongued, giving and private. Gary never knew a stranger and was a horrible flirt! He enjoyed playing cards, restoring vehicles (especially the fast ones), and renovating his property.

Gary is survived by his children Gary Lee (Virginia) Stevens of Butte, MT, Troy Stevens of Belgrade, MT, Smoque (Michael) Heffley of Mustang, OK; sisters Kathleen “Kat” Curtis of Helena, MT, Arlene Stevens of Whitefish, MT and Tina Tigert of Las Vegas, NV. A great many family & friends are left behind and will grieve Gary’s passing.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

