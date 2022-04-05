Obituary: Gary William Rafferty

Gary William Rafferty, 76, passed away peacefully from this world at a hospital on March 25, 2022. Gary was born October 12, 1945, in Great Falls, Montana to Lawrence and Isabel (Dykhoff) Rafferty. Gary graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963.

After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Army where he served for three years, including in Vietnam during the war. After his Army service, he attended trade school and did electronic repair work. In 1973, Gary married Debbie Skoog. Together they raised their two girls, Brandy and Jennifer, in Great Falls. They divorced in 1991.

Gary had many careers in his life, one of which involved his talent for playing the guitar. He shared this talent with those in the Great Falls area by playing lead guitar in the Juke Box Band for many years. He also worked in electronic repair for The Source and at White’s Refrigeration. From 1991 to 2012 Gary worked as a communication specialist at Benefis Health System.

Later in his life, he met Donna, and the two were married in 1992. He gained three stepchildren, who lovingly referred to him as “Pops.” Gary and Donna had many wonderful years together and were just short of celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when she passed away in 2016.

Gary’s life revolved around his children and grandchildren. You could find him standing on the sidelines or sitting in the bleachers cheering on his grandkids at their many sporting events. He loved riding his motorcycle and ATV and spent many weekends camping, fishing, and traveling in his RV with his wife Donna.