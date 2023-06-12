Obituary: Gary William White Jr.

Gary William White Jr., also known to many as "Red" passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2023, at his home in Great Falls, Montana. Gary was an avid outdoorsman that loved to go fishing, camping, and hunting, with his family and friends.

He met Brandi his wife online in November of 2004 in Topeka, KS, and at the time she had 2 young children whom he would later take under his wing and raise and love them to be his own kids who would grow up to be wonderful young men.

Gary loved all of his family even if they didn't talk every day or agree with each other. Gary hated onions on his hamburgers.

Gary is survived by his wife, Brandi; kids, Cody (Hailey) Craney, and TJ Dixon; mother, DeAnna Romero; father, Gary White Sr (Linnie); sisters, Nikki (Joe), and Kristie (Roger); brothers, Robin and Brian (Cindy), as well as numerous aunts; nieces; and nephews.

