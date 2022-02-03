Obituary: Gayla Loree Penner-Price

Gayla Loree Penner-Price, 74, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 4:35 PM. Born April 13, 1947, in Stockton, CA to Gordon and Betty (Brown) Penner, Gayla was one of five children. She was raised in Washington, graduated from LaCenter High School in 1964 and continued her education, taking two years of business courses at Lower Columbia College in Vancouver, WA. In August 1992, she married Glen Price in Coeur d’Alene, ID, enjoying 30 wonderful years together.

Gayla worked as a bookkeeper at several hardware stores, worked as a physical therapist, did food demonstrations of new foods in supermarkets, and was a receptionist at a travel agency. She volunteered serving food at her church in California and received a Certificate of Appreciation from Bel-Air Elementary School in CA for her volunteer work there. She enjoyed singing karaoke and going camping in the great outdoors.