Obituary: Gayle Marie Nelson

Gayle Marie Nelson, age 63, passed away at home on March 17, 2023, after a long battle with COPD.

Gayle loved waiting tables. She worked at the Cross Roads Truck Stop for many years, and then moved to Lippie’s for some time. She really loved working at the westside Taco Treat where she worked for many years.

Gayle also loved her time with her dogs, Minnie and Simon. She liked to garden in the summer. She had many friends, and she will be greatly missed.

Gayle is survived by her sisters, Rhonda Mulheim and Terry Walker; brother, Ronald Nelson; her boyfriend, Jim Goulet; and many relatives. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



