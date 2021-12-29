Obituary: Gaylene Joyce Salonen

At Christmas, “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16).

At Christmas, on December 23, 2021, at the age of 84, Gaylene Salonen, our dearly loved mother, wife, “Grammie,” and friend went home to be with Jesus.

A memorial service and celebration of Gaylene’s life will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 3:00 pm.