Obituary: Gene Roullier

Gene Roullier, 78, of Elmo, MT passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Gene was born on March 28, 1944 in Anaconda to William (Bill) and Marie (Bouffard) Roullier. In fifth grade, the family moved to Missoula where he finished grade school at Saint Francis. He then attended Loyola High School, where he lettered all four years in basketball and football, as well as winning a State Football Championship.

After graduating, Gene served in the United States Air Force in Minot, North Dakota where he learned his future trade as a cable splicer. He would be honorably discharged four years later. He then went to work at Mountain Bell, which later became U.S. West Communications. He retired at the age of 55.

After his wife Pat’s early passing, Gene moved to their lake home on Flathead. He loved fishing, camping, Griz and Packers football. Gene is survived by his son Craig (Melissa) of Great Falls; brothers Dick (Mid) of Missoula, MT., and Bob (Tracy) of Polson, MT.; two grandchildren Cheyenne and Cameron, and many beloved nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

