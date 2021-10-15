Obituary: Gene Walker

We are sad to announce the passing of Gene Walker of Power, Montana. He passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Gene was born on July 3, 1952, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He enlisted in the Air Force after high school and was lucky enough to be stationed at Malmstrom AFB. Soon after he met Karol Johnson. They were married in 1976 and had three children, Jim, Jody, and Jill.

Gene served his country and retired from the Air Force and Montana Air National Guard after a 32-year career of military and civilian duties. He was an important cornerstone of the Power community, operating the water system for the town of Power, volunteering for the Power Fire Department, and visiting with everyone as he was taking tickets at school sporting events.

The highlight came later though as grandkids came along to hang out with Grandpa. Hiking, fishing, camping, GI Joes, Barbies, you name it, he was the best grandpa ever.