Obituary: George "Dan" D. Jewett

George “Dan” Daniel Jewett, 82, passed away on May 15, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. Dan was born in Butte, MT on March 24, 1941, to Lawrence “Duke” Jewett and Rose Murphy. He was raised here and in Wisdom, MT, attending local schools. In 1959, Dan graduated from Butte Central High School.

Just a few years after his graduation, Dan met Valorie Zendrom, and the couple would wed in 1963. During this time, Dan attended the University of Montana, graduating in 1964. After this, Dan and Valorie moved to Portland, OR for a few years, then later to California. During his time spent in these locations, he worked for REA Express. In 1974, Dan’s marriage with Valorie came to an end and he moved back to Great Falls, where he worked for Cascade County for 15 years.

In 1988, Dan married Renee Hegel in Coeur d’Alene. They would go on to share 35 years of marriage together before Dan’s passing. In 2003, Dan and Renee moved to Helena for 8 years, and while here, he worked for John Semple. In 2011, The couple moved back to Great Falls, where they ultimately settled.

Dan had many pastimes, such as golfing, rafting, fishing, camping, and travelling. He loved to read and watch Jeopardy, as well as spend time with his family and his dog, Harley. Dan was a huge football fan, rooting for the 49ers and the Griz. He and his brother-in-law Roger even participated in fantasy football. Dan also enjoyed basketball, particularly the Duke Blue Devils.

He is survived by his loving wife Renee; daughters, Christy (Dean) Karcher and Sheri (Keith) Davis; and brothers, Jerry (Bonnie) and Mike (Mary) Jewett.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



