Obituary: George Holten Pearson

George Holten Pearson, at the age of 88, passed away August 12, 2022 from heart complications in Great Falls, Montana. George was born July 3, 1934 in Bynum, MT in his Grandma Packer’s home. He was the second child of eleven children of Louis and Elva Pearson. George graduated from Fairfield High School in 1952.

Uncle Sam drafted George’s service in 1958. The Army sent him to Fort Carson in Colorado for basic training and then off to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he was a Radar Crewman. During a May furlough, George met Sharon Thornley who was teaching in Great Falls, Montana. A year later on July 2, 1959, they married in the Cardston Alberta Temple.

In 1961, George attended school at North Montana College. He drove the school bus for the Havre School District to help finance his education while Sharon taught school at Rocky Boy Elementary. After he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education in 1966, George and Sharon returned home to Montana with their first two children, Malane and Bill. George farmed with his 5 brothers at Pearson Brothers Corporation.

From 1971-1974, George worked for Evensen Construction building roads and ski runs at Big Sky, Montana. By now, George and Sharon had added two more sons, Wesley and Russell. During this time, George moved their old homestead house in Fairfield onto a new foundation and started remodeling it to accommodate his growing family which concluded with the birth of his fourth son, Spencer in 1973.

In 1974, George became an independent farmer. He was adventurous and hard-working. In 1975, he built a grain company in Fairfield which he later sold. He also received a patent for a no-till drill he designed. George also transformed a stretch of dry land into irrigated farmland by building a dam to provide water for growing crops.