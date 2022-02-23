Obituary: George James Mumm

George James Mumm, proud American and veteran of the Armed Services, passed away February 18, 2022, just as he had lived his life – on his own terms. George was 69 years old.

George was the youngest child of Leo and Myrtle (Paulson) Mumm. Born in Conrad, MT on January 6, 1953, he grew up with his 7 siblings on the family farm in Brady, MT and attended Brady public schools.

George joined the Army in 1972 and served for two years. He honed his skills in auto mechanics and body work and opened his own shop. He was later encouraged to join the Montana Air National Guard by his dear friend, Garry Cameron.

He served with the 120th Security Forces Squadron from 1980 until his retirement as a Senior Master Sergeant in 2006. He was a great mentor and role model to numerous airmen and was respected for his stern but equitable leadership and commitment to excellence. He made the best friendships of his life and found his second family in his fellow guardsmen.

George married Julie Martin in 1973 and they had three beautiful daughters – LaBerta Marie, Bobbie Jo, and Glenda Lynn. After their divorce he remained a dedicated father.

In 1989, he was set-up on a date with the mother of LaBerta’s classmate and two weeks later was engaged. He and Darlene built a beautiful life together, sharing a passion for snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping, and fishing. George bravely took on a household of girls, fulfilling the role of stepdad to Melanie and Diedra. He and Darlene celebrated 32 years of marriage last September 2, 2021.